Road Work Starts Monday at 84th and Saltillo Road

Barricade photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 6)–Starting Monday, 84th and Saltillo will close for construction until this fall, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Local access will be maintained.

While work continues on the 70th Street Roundabout project, drivers can use an alternative detour route using 56th Street, Yankee Hill Road, Nebraska Parkway and 120th Street. NDOT said they will coordinate with the City of Lincoln on the Lincoln Public Schools 70th Street Roundabout project until it is completed and modify the detour accordingly.