Robbery Early Friday In Downtown Lincoln Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 23)–Police are investigating a robbery that happened early Friday morning in downtown Lincoln.

LPD Captain Duane Winkler tells KFOR News it happened around 12:45am in the area of 10th and “M” Streets, where the victim reported that an unknown person walked up to them, asked for a cigarette.

“And then the suspected demanded currency and implied he had a weapon,” Captain Winkler added.

The victim gave money to the suspect, who took off. No injuries reported and police are asking anyone that has information on this robbery to include any video evidence. Call Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.