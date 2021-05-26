      Breaking News
BREAKING: LPD Searching For Missing Lincoln Woman

Rosters Set For Nebraska Shrine Bowl Football Game June 5

May 26, 2021 @ 11:27am

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 26)–The final roster selections have been made for the upcoming 2021 Nebraska Shrine Bowl football game.

Players from the Lincoln area participating are Isaac Montgomery of Lincoln High, Wyatt Marr of Lincoln Lutheran, Jake Seip of North Star and Zane Schawang of Waverly, who are all on the North team.  Other Lincoln players on the South team include DeKendrick McCray and Grant Springer of East High, Maddox Burton and Taveon Thompson of Southeast, Grant Miller of Southwest, and Josh Free of Lincoln Christian.

The 63rd Nebraska Shrine Bowl game will be played Saturday, June 5 with a 6pm kickoff at Foster Field at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

FINAL GAME ROSTER
2021 North/South Teams
NORTH TEAM

# LAST FIRST POS HT WT SCHOOL
28 Aguallo Rylan RB 5’10” 195 Mitchell
26 Barragan Jesus DB 5’10” 170 West Point
10 Bird Kale QB 5’10” 170 Bennington
54 Brands Michael LB 6’2″ 215 Oakland Craig
64 Chai Kekoa OL 6′ 305 Bellevue West
8 Crnkovich Eli DB 5’11” 175 Mount Michael
88 Davies Alex TE 6’2″ 195 North Platte St. Patrick’s
38 Erb Justin DB 6’2″ 205 Wakefield
60 Garcia Arian OL 6’1″ 310 Gretna
58 Gorczyca Nolan OL 6’6″ 290 Omaha Roncalli
12 Gossett Shea WR 6’3″ 180 Archbishop Bergan
44 Gragert Gannon TE 6’4′ 220 Elkhorn
68 Graham, Jr. Chris OL 6’3″ 290 Omaha Burke
90 Guerue Isaiah DL 6’1” 270 Morrill
84 Janky Parker WR/P 5’11” 175 Grand Island Northwest
34 Keolavone Daylon DL 6’ 210 Grand Island
20 Kniesche Victor LB 6′ 200 Wayne
2 Kobza Trey DB 5’11” 185 Columbus
32 Korth Reid LB 5’11” 185 Wayne
6 Larsen Dexter LB 5’11” 200 Blair
16 LeClair Tyler DB 6’2″ 210 Bennington
52 Lenz Eric DL 6’2′ 215 Central City
72 Maag Nick DL 6’5″ 250 Scottsbluff
76 Marr Wyatt OL 6’6″ 260 Lincoln Lutheran
14 Marshall Trevor WR 6’2″ 210 Gretna
74 Maxon Michael OL 6’1′ 220 Grand Island
18 McDonnell Jack LB 5’9″ 175 Bellevue West
82 Meyer Kelen DB/K 6’2″ 190 Ord
70 Mokeac Tony OL 6’4″ 240 Scottsbluff
56 Montgomery Isaac DL 6’2″ 225 Lincoln High
30 Napier Kyle DB 5’11” 175 Aquinas Catholic
24 Pohlman Sutton WR 6’1″ 190 Stanton
78 Push Hunter OL 6’5″ 280 Omaha North
22 Quaintance James (Jimmy) DB 6’1″ 175 Millard North
50 Rinkel Shawn DL 6’3″ 220 Pierce
92 Rohde Carson DL 6’3″ 265 SEM
4 Schawang Zane RB 5’10” 165 Waverly
80 Schneiderheinz Tanner WR 5’8″ 170 Central City
62 Seip Jake OL 6’3” 265 Lincoln North Star
66 Sivels Zephaniah (Zeph) DL 6′ 275 Millard North
46 Smith Austen RB 5’10” 195 Columbus Lakeview
48 Smith Paxton RB 5’10” 175 Rock County
40 Stevens Tommy RB 5’9″ 195 Ord
42 Taylor Cooper DL 6’2′ 270 Elkhorn South
36 Wright Cody LB 5’10” 195 North Platte
SOUTH TEAM

# LAST FIRST POS HT WT SCHOOL
57 Beel Nick OL/DT 6’4″ 232 Millard
17 Beeson Brandon TE/DE 6’3″ 205 Tri-County
87 Bose Carter WR/DB 6’3″ 180 Southern Valley
49 Brandt Burton TE/LB 6′ 195 Syracuse
37 Brehm Trenton WR/DB/K 5’9″ 175 Papillion La Vista South
93 Burton Maddox OL/DT 6’5″ 190 Lincoln Southeast
43 Casteel Delbert FB/OLB 6″ 200 Falls City Sacred Heart
11 Collingham Brady WR/DB 5’10” 165 Aurora
13 Conrad Cale RB/LB 5’11” 190 Kearney Catholic
41 Darnell Brody QB/DB/P 5’11” 180 Auburn
89 Eggert Adam WR/DB 6′ 175 Plattsmouth
59 Free Josh OL/LB 6’2″ 205 Lincoln Christian
51 Haberman Cade OL/DT 6’3″ 280 Omaha Westside
73 Haines Delton OL/DT 6′ 240 Dundy County
95 Hale Quin OL/DT 6’3″ 285 York
31 Hampton Sean RB/OLB 5’10” 170 Gibbon
25 Herzberg Jameson WR/DB 5’11” 160 Aurora
71 Hinrichs Joseph OL/DT 5’9″ 185 Sutton
47 Johnson Jack TE/LB 6’2″ 215 Kearney
81 King Ayden WR/DB 5’11” 190 Doniphan-Trumbull
45 Langan Alec FB/LB 6’1″ 220 McCook
29 Liebentritt Barret FB/LB 6′ 215 Omaha Skutt Catholic
23 McCray DeKendrick WR/DB 5’10 170 Lincoln East
39 Meyer Dylan FB/LB 6’1″ 225 Norris
83 Meyers Nolan WR/DB 6’1″ 190 Arapahoe
15 Miller Grant WR/DB 5’11” 185 Lincoln Southwest
75 Nickolisen Jack OL/DT 6’3″ 260 Millard South
99 O’Brien Logan TE/DE 6’4″ 195 Kearney Catholic
9 Payton Cole QB/OLB 6’3″ 215 Omaha Westside
53 Reid Fabian OL/DT 6’1″ 240 Omaha Bryan
63 Reiman Weston OL/DT 6’2″ 290 Weeping Water
61 Reynolds Kaedyn OL/DE 6’2″ 215 Omaha Central
33 Scott Sam RB/LB 6’2″ 218 Omaha Skutt Catholic
3 Shoemaker Carson WR/DB 5’7″ 150 Hastings
35 Slechta Tyler WR/DB 6’2″ 180 Adams Central
7 Smith Slade WR/OLB 6′ 180 Adams Central
1 Springer Grant WR/OLB 6’1″ 205 Lincoln East
27 Sterup Kyle TE/DT 6’4″ 220 Osceola
19 Thompson Taveon WR/DB 6’4″ 200 Lincoln Southeast
5 Urban TJ QB/DB 6’2” 200 Millard South
55 Van Winkle Gabe OL/DE 6’3″ 235 Kearney
77 Wallis-Collier Kayden OL/DT 5’11” 220 Platteview
65 Welch Preston OL/DT 6’3″ 280 Bellevue East
21 Wills Ashad WR/DB 5’11” 170 Omaha Central
85 Zimmerman Lane WR/DB 6′ 185 Ashland-Greenwood