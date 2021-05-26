Rosters Set For Nebraska Shrine Bowl Football Game June 5
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 26)–The final roster selections have been made for the upcoming 2021 Nebraska Shrine Bowl football game.
Players from the Lincoln area participating are Isaac Montgomery of Lincoln High, Wyatt Marr of Lincoln Lutheran, Jake Seip of North Star and Zane Schawang of Waverly, who are all on the North team. Other Lincoln players on the South team include DeKendrick McCray and Grant Springer of East High, Maddox Burton and Taveon Thompson of Southeast, Grant Miller of Southwest, and Josh Free of Lincoln Christian.
The 63rd Nebraska Shrine Bowl game will be played Saturday, June 5 with a 6pm kickoff at Foster Field at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
|
|
FINAL GAME ROSTER
2021 North/South Teams
|
|NORTH TEAM
|#
|LAST
|FIRST
|POS
|HT
|WT
|SCHOOL
|28
|Aguallo
|Rylan
|RB
|5’10”
|195
|Mitchell
|26
|Barragan
|Jesus
|DB
|5’10”
|170
|West Point
|10
|Bird
|Kale
|QB
|5’10”
|170
|Bennington
|54
|Brands
|Michael
|LB
|6’2″
|215
|Oakland Craig
|64
|Chai
|Kekoa
|OL
|6′
|305
|Bellevue West
|8
|Crnkovich
|Eli
|DB
|5’11”
|175
|Mount Michael
|88
|Davies
|Alex
|TE
|6’2″
|195
|North Platte St. Patrick’s
|38
|Erb
|Justin
|DB
|6’2″
|205
|Wakefield
|60
|Garcia
|Arian
|OL
|6’1″
|310
|Gretna
|58
|Gorczyca
|Nolan
|OL
|6’6″
|290
|Omaha Roncalli
|12
|Gossett
|Shea
|WR
|6’3″
|180
|Archbishop Bergan
|44
|Gragert
|Gannon
|TE
|6’4′
|220
|Elkhorn
|68
|Graham, Jr.
|Chris
|OL
|6’3″
|290
|Omaha Burke
|90
|Guerue
|Isaiah
|DL
|6’1”
|270
|Morrill
|84
|Janky
|Parker
|WR/P
|5’11”
|175
|Grand Island Northwest
|34
|Keolavone
|Daylon
|DL
|6’
|210
|Grand Island
|20
|Kniesche
|Victor
|LB
|6′
|200
|Wayne
|2
|Kobza
|Trey
|DB
|5’11”
|185
|Columbus
|32
|Korth
|Reid
|LB
|5’11”
|185
|Wayne
|6
|Larsen
|Dexter
|LB
|5’11”
|200
|Blair
|16
|LeClair
|Tyler
|DB
|6’2″
|210
|Bennington
|52
|Lenz
|Eric
|DL
|6’2′
|215
|Central City
|72
|Maag
|Nick
|DL
|6’5″
|250
|Scottsbluff
|76
|Marr
|Wyatt
|OL
|6’6″
|260
|Lincoln Lutheran
|14
|Marshall
|Trevor
|WR
|6’2″
|210
|Gretna
|74
|Maxon
|Michael
|OL
|6’1′
|220
|Grand Island
|18
|McDonnell
|Jack
|LB
|5’9″
|175
|Bellevue West
|82
|Meyer
|Kelen
|DB/K
|6’2″
|190
|Ord
|70
|Mokeac
|Tony
|OL
|6’4″
|240
|Scottsbluff
|56
|Montgomery
|Isaac
|DL
|6’2″
|225
|Lincoln High
|30
|Napier
|Kyle
|DB
|5’11”
|175
|Aquinas Catholic
|24
|Pohlman
|Sutton
|WR
|6’1″
|190
|Stanton
|78
|Push
|Hunter
|OL
|6’5″
|280
|Omaha North
|22
|Quaintance
|James (Jimmy)
|DB
|6’1″
|175
|Millard North
|50
|Rinkel
|Shawn
|DL
|6’3″
|220
|Pierce
|92
|Rohde
|Carson
|DL
|6’3″
|265
|SEM
|4
|Schawang
|Zane
|RB
|5’10”
|165
|Waverly
|80
|Schneiderheinz
|Tanner
|WR
|5’8″
|170
|Central City
|62
|Seip
|Jake
|OL
|6’3”
|265
|Lincoln North Star
|66
|Sivels
|Zephaniah (Zeph)
|DL
|6′
|275
|Millard North
|46
|Smith
|Austen
|RB
|5’10”
|195
|Columbus Lakeview
|48
|Smith
|Paxton
|RB
|5’10”
|175
|Rock County
|40
|Stevens
|Tommy
|RB
|5’9″
|195
|Ord
|42
|Taylor
|Cooper
|DL
|6’2′
|270
|Elkhorn South
|36
|Wright
|Cody
|LB
|5’10”
|195
|North Platte
|
|SOUTH TEAM
|#
|LAST
|FIRST
|POS
|HT
|WT
|SCHOOL
|57
|Beel
|Nick
|OL/DT
|6’4″
|232
|Millard
|17
|Beeson
|Brandon
|TE/DE
|6’3″
|205
|Tri-County
|87
|Bose
|Carter
|WR/DB
|6’3″
|180
|Southern Valley
|49
|Brandt
|Burton
|TE/LB
|6′
|195
|Syracuse
|37
|Brehm
|Trenton
|WR/DB/K
|5’9″
|175
|Papillion La Vista South
|93
|Burton
|Maddox
|OL/DT
|6’5″
|190
|Lincoln Southeast
|43
|Casteel
|Delbert
|FB/OLB
|6″
|200
|Falls City Sacred Heart
|11
|Collingham
|Brady
|WR/DB
|5’10”
|165
|Aurora
|13
|Conrad
|Cale
|RB/LB
|5’11”
|190
|Kearney Catholic
|41
|Darnell
|Brody
|QB/DB/P
|5’11”
|180
|Auburn
|89
|Eggert
|Adam
|WR/DB
|6′
|175
|Plattsmouth
|59
|Free
|Josh
|OL/LB
|6’2″
|205
|Lincoln Christian
|51
|Haberman
|Cade
|OL/DT
|6’3″
|280
|Omaha Westside
|73
|Haines
|Delton
|OL/DT
|6′
|240
|Dundy County
|95
|Hale
|Quin
|OL/DT
|6’3″
|285
|York
|31
|Hampton
|Sean
|RB/OLB
|5’10”
|170
|Gibbon
|25
|Herzberg
|Jameson
|WR/DB
|5’11”
|160
|Aurora
|71
|Hinrichs
|Joseph
|OL/DT
|5’9″
|185
|Sutton
|47
|Johnson
|Jack
|TE/LB
|6’2″
|215
|Kearney
|81
|King
|Ayden
|WR/DB
|5’11”
|190
|Doniphan-Trumbull
|45
|Langan
|Alec
|FB/LB
|6’1″
|220
|McCook
|29
|Liebentritt
|Barret
|FB/LB
|6′
|215
|Omaha Skutt Catholic
|23
|McCray
|DeKendrick
|WR/DB
|5’10
|170
|Lincoln East
|39
|Meyer
|Dylan
|FB/LB
|6’1″
|225
|Norris
|83
|Meyers
|Nolan
|WR/DB
|6’1″
|190
|Arapahoe
|15
|Miller
|Grant
|WR/DB
|5’11”
|185
|Lincoln Southwest
|75
|Nickolisen
|Jack
|OL/DT
|6’3″
|260
|Millard South
|99
|O’Brien
|Logan
|TE/DE
|6’4″
|195
|Kearney Catholic
|9
|Payton
|Cole
|QB/OLB
|6’3″
|215
|Omaha Westside
|53
|Reid
|Fabian
|OL/DT
|6’1″
|240
|Omaha Bryan
|63
|Reiman
|Weston
|OL/DT
|6’2″
|290
|Weeping Water
|61
|Reynolds
|Kaedyn
|OL/DE
|6’2″
|215
|Omaha Central
|33
|Scott
|Sam
|RB/LB
|6’2″
|218
|Omaha Skutt Catholic
|3
|Shoemaker
|Carson
|WR/DB
|5’7″
|150
|Hastings
|35
|Slechta
|Tyler
|WR/DB
|6’2″
|180
|Adams Central
|7
|Smith
|Slade
|WR/OLB
|6′
|180
|Adams Central
|1
|Springer
|Grant
|WR/OLB
|6’1″
|205
|Lincoln East
|27
|Sterup
|Kyle
|TE/DT
|6’4″
|220
|Osceola
|19
|Thompson
|Taveon
|WR/DB
|6’4″
|200
|Lincoln Southeast
|5
|Urban
|TJ
|QB/DB
|6’2”
|200
|Millard South
|55
|Van Winkle
|Gabe
|OL/DE
|6’3″
|235
|Kearney
|77
|Wallis-Collier
|Kayden
|OL/DT
|5’11”
|220
|Platteview
|65
|Welch
|Preston
|OL/DT
|6’3″
|280
|Bellevue East
|21
|Wills
|Ashad
|WR/DB
|5’11”
|170
|Omaha Central
|85
|Zimmerman
|Lane
|WR/DB
|6′
|185
|Ashland-Greenwood