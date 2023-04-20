Rural Economy For April In a Ten-State Region Improves

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 20)–The overall Rural Mainstreet Index for April in ten Midwest and Plains states, including Nebraska, rose above growth neutral.

The economic survey from Creighton University says the overall reading climbed to 50.1 in April from March’s 45.6. The index ranges between 0 and 100, with a reading of 50.0 representing growth neutral. Nebraska RMI climbed above growth neutral to 52.7 from 48.3 in March.

Over the past 12 months, the state’s Rural Mainstreet Economy expanded jobs by 4.8% compared to 1.2% for urban areas of the state.