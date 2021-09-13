Rural Lincoln Man Dies In Friday Night Motorcycle Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 13)–Lancaster County deputies are still investigating what led to a 71-year-old man to crash his motorcycle off the south side of Interstate 80 on the Lancaster/Seward County line on Friday night.
Sheriff Terry Wagner says it’s possible that it may have been a medical issue that led to the crash. Roger Beck, who lives in that area, was pronounced dead at the scene. Wagner says someone driving by along the interstate and saw the light of the motorcycle in the ditch.
Beck had been on a motorcycle ride with a friend earlier that evening.