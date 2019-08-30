SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Cleburne Evens Series With Lincoln
LINCOLN–(August 29)–Spencer Herrmann allowed just two runs over seven innings, but the ‘Dogs fell 2-0 to the Cleburne Railroaders at Haymarket Park on Thursday night.
Herrmann, who entered with a 1.69 ERA at home, allowed just four hits with two walks and five strikeouts in his final start this year.
John Nester opened the scoring with a solo homer – his 16th – in the 2nd inning.
The Railroaders added to the lead with an RBI single – the last of three consecutive hits – from Nester again in the 6th.
Former Husker and Lincoln East graduate Jake Hohensee relieved Herrmann in in the 8th, and tossed two scoreless frames in his first relief outing since July 7th.
Nick Schulz walked three times for the first time this season and now has five walks on the year, while Josh Mazzola had two more singles and has five hits in the series.
Eudis Idrogo tossed six scoreless innings, while Jared Wilson tossed a scoreless 7th, Nefi Ogando pitched the 8th and Tyler Wilson worked a scoreless 9th for his 23rd save of the year.
The ‘Dogs and Railroaders play in Lincoln’s home finale on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Pregame coverage will begin at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM, and Friday is Husker Night at Haymarket Park – which includes a first pitch from Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg.
BOX SCORE