SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Comes Up Short In Extra Innings In Series Finale at Fargo

FARGO, ND–(News Release/KFOR Aug. 17)–Right-handed pitcher R.J. Freure struck out a season-high six batters over three scoreless relief innings, but the Lincoln Saltdogs lost 4-3 in 11 innings to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field on Thursday afternoon.

Freure’s six strikeouts were a season high for any Saltdogs reliever but Leobaldo Pina hit a walk-off single with one out in the 11th and the ‘Dogs let a 3-0 lead get away with a chance to sweep their first series at Newman Outdoor Field since June 28-30, 2002.

Lincoln (41-42) opened the scoring with three runs in the 2nd. With the bases loaded and two outs, Zane Zurbrugg drove in two with a single before Nate Samson added one with an RBI single.

The RedHawks (40-43) battled back with two runs in the 5th inning. Nick Novak made it 3-1 with an RBI single and Scott Schreiber added one with a sacrifice fly.

The game remained 3-2 until the 8th inning. Left-handed pitcher Steffon Moore came on and allowed three straight batters to reached before the ‘Dogs brought in Freure. After a strikeout, Freure issued a bases-loaded walk to Dexter that tied the game. Freure then navigated the rest of the inning with a pair of strikeouts.

Neither team scored in the 10th inning and the ‘Dogs went scoreless in the 11th. Right-handed pitcher Reza Aleaziz retired all nine batters he faced and picked off pinch-runner Will Kengor at second base to end the inning. Aleaziz earned the win.

Right-handed pitcher Walter Borkovich came out for the 11th. With the bases loaded and one out, Pina singled up the middle to win the game.

Lefty Abdallah Aris went 5 and 1/3 innings, allowing two runs – one earned – with one walk and four strikeouts.

Lincoln now returns home to begin a seven-game home stand starting with a doubleheader against the Winnipeg Goldeyes at 5:05 on Friday night. Radio coverage begins at 6:00 with a join-in-progress broadcast on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.