SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Drops Series Finale to Winnipeg

LINCOLN–(News Release Aug. 20)–Luis Roman went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI but the Lincoln Saltdogs lost 8-3 to the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Haymarket Park on Sunday afternoon.

Winnipeg (38-49) opened the scoring on an RBI single from Max Murphy and an RBI single from Jackson Smith in the 1st inning. The Goldeyes added to the lead with back-to-back homers from Brynn Martinez and Tra Holmes to begin the 2nd inning. Winnipeg made it 8-0 with a four-run 7th inning. Andy Armstrong made it 6-0 with a two-run single and Murphy made it 8-0 with a two-run homer – his league-leading 26th of the year.

The Saltdogs (42-45) got one run back on an RBI single from Roman in the 7th inning before Will Kengor made it 8-2 with an RBI single and Luke Roskam added another on a sacrifice fly in the 9th. David Holmberg allowed a season-high eight runs on 10 hits with two walks and a season-best eight strikeouts in 5 and 2/3 innings. Walter Borkovich tossed 2 and 1/3 scoreless innings and David Zoz worked a 1-2-3 9th inning.

The ‘Dogs walked five times in the game and set a single-season record for walks with 427, surpassing the 422 walks from the 2021 Saltdogs.

The ‘Dogs will spend Monday off before opening a three-game series with the Kansas City Monarchs at Haymarket Park on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.