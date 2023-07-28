SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Swept For the First Time in 2023, Falling at Milwaukee

FRANKLIN, WI–(News Release July 27)–Nick Nick Anderson hit his 17th homer and reached three times, but the Lincoln Saltdogs were swept after an 8-3 loss to the Milwaukee Milkmen at Franklin Field on Thursday night.

Anderson opened the scoring with a first-pitch homer in the 2nd, but the Saltdogs (32-32) lost a fifth straight to Milwaukee (40-24) and were swept for the first time in 2023.

After Lincoln took the lead, Milwaukee scored four times in the 3rd inning. Bryan Torres tied the game with an RBI single before Roy Morales made it 2-1 with a two-out RBI double. Miguel Gomez later followed with a two-run single and the Milkmen had a 4-1 lead after three innings.

Lincoln got a run back in the 4th inning on a sacrifice fly from Nate Samson. Leading 4-2, Milwaukee added three in the 5th inning. Gabriel Cancel led off with a homer and Torres later hit a two-run shot. Milwaukee added an unearned run in the 7th inning before Samson’s two-out RBI double made it 8-3 in the 8th inning.

Josh Roeder allowed seven runs on nine hits over four innings. Walter Borkovich went six-up, six-down with three strikeouts in the 5th and 6th innings, while Carter Hope allowed an unearned run in the 9th and Matt Cronin went 1-2-3 with two strikeouts in the 8th. Luke Roskam was hit twice – extending his on-base streak to 30, the longest active in the league.

The sweep marked the latest in a season the ‘Dogs were swept for the first time since 2004.

The ‘Dogs now return home for a four-game series against the Kane County Cougars starting Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.