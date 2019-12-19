Sasse Supports Appeals Court Ruling Of Obamacare Individual Mandate Unconstitutional
WASHINGTON–(KFOR Dec. 19)–One representative says Nebraska families will continue to suffer from the complexity of Obamacare for choices in health coverage, the longer it stays on the books.
“Moms and dads in Nebraska shouldn’t be stuck with the two crummy choices of either big government, bureaucratic insurance or big, overpriced insurance companies,” Nebraska Republican U.S. Senator Ben Sasse said, after a federal appeals court Wednesday ruled the individual mandate in Obamacare as unconstitutional.
Sasse supports the court ruling and said it further proves Obamacare is, in his words, “a smorgasbord of unconstitutional bunk.”
“This ruling is another chance for Congress to get to work on real solutions,” he added.
Earlier this year, Senator Sasse introduced a legislative package designed to increase flexibility, choice, and competition for Nebraska families as they navigate the health care market.