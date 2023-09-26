SCC Board of Governors To Vote On Proposed Budget That Includes Increased Tax Levy

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 26)–A vote on a proposed budget for Southeast Community College is expected the school’s Board of Governors at their Tuesday afternoon meeting and the budget includes an increase in it’s tax levy from 7.37 cents to 8.5 cents.

That’s about a $17-million increase in collected property taxes over the school’s 15-county area of southeast Nebraska.

It’s a concern for many taxpayers that are also dealing with increasing property tax bills. Several people last week showed up to a public hearing with a group of taxing authorities, that included SCC, the city of Lincoln, Lancaster County and Lincoln Public Schools, frustrated over property tax increases.

But in a recent report from the Nebraska Examiner, SCC said restraint governed the college’s fiscal policy, only using about 70% of its taxing authority, and this is the last year SCC would be able to capture it before the funding shifts. That’s due to the approval of LB 243 from Nebraska lawmakers. Next year, community colleges will be funded through a state cash pool instead of independent property taxes.

The SCC Board is expected to vote today (Tuesday) at 3pm at the Milford Campus and it’s open to the public.