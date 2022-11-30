SCC Lab Students Second In National Competition

Lincoln, NE (Nov. 30, 2022) – Southeast Community College’s Medical Laboratory Technology students placed second in the National Super Cell Bowl, and first in the Midwest region. The event tests the scientific knowledge of students with team competitions that enhance their knowledge of blood cells as they try to identify 30 different blood cells in under one minute.

“We are very proud of how hard our students worked,” said Leah Stamps, instructor. “They beat out 85 other MLT and MLS programs!”

The Cell Bowl, sponsored by the American Society for Clinical Pathology, is a lively, interactive competition between medical laboratory science programs nationwide that culminates in the National Super Cell Bowl Championship. It helps prepare students to take the ASCP Board of Certification Exam after graduating from the MLT program.

“Passing this exam indicates sufficient knowledge required to perform and report patient blood and body fluid testing results in a medical and diagnostic setting,” Stamps added.

The seven-week competition started in October and ran through November. SCC had the top score after Week 2. Individually, SCC student Jessie Pohlmann was a Week 2 winner. The 86 teams were divided into West, Midwest and East regions. This was the third year of the competition.