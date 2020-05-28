Second Testing Event Planned For Non-English Speakers
AP NEWS
(KFOR NEWS May 28, 2020) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, the local Cultural Center Coalition, and Bryan Health are partnering to provide a second COVID-19 testing opportunity.
People experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 can register in advance through their cultural center or the Health Department’s hotline at 402-441-8006. Testing will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, May 29 at Lincoln High School, 2229 “J” Street (north parking lot). Interpreters will be available to assist those whose primary language is not English.
Participating cultural centers include the following:
- Asian Community and Cultural Center, lincolnasiancenter.org, 402-477-3446
- El Centro de las Americas, elcentrone.org, 402-474-3950
- Good Neighbor Community Center, gncclincoln.org, 402-474-3950
- Malone Community Center, malonecenter.org, 402-474-1110
- Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, poncatribe-ne.org, 402-857-3391
About 100 people were tested at the first event May 15.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell. Those with symptoms who cannot attend the Friday event are urged to seek testing through Bryan Health or CHI St. Elizabeth. Language interpretation is available to help those with symptoms to sign up (BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com) and to assist at the testing sites by calling LLCHD at 402-441-8006.
Those who test positive for COVID-19 may receive care packages from the Cultural Center Coalition and the Health Department that include information and resources to help with quarantine or isolation.
READ MORE: Mayor names Economic Recovery Task Force