Seven Lincoln Metro Teams Qualify For The NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 2)–The Nebraska School Activities Association on Wednesday officially released pairings for the Girls State Basketball Tournament, which will run Mar. 7 through 12 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Devaney Sports Center, Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln Southwest High Schools.
Third place games in Classes C1 through D2 will be played Thursday and Friday at Lincoln High and Lincoln East high schools.
Lincoln High, who won a district championship Tuesday night, will be the No. 3 seed in Class A and take on No. 6 Bellevue East Monday, Mar. 7 at 7:45pm. District runner-up and at-large qualifier Lincoln Pius X will play No. 2 seed Fremont Monday at 6pm, with both games to be carried on KFOR.
District champion Lincoln Southwest will take on Omaha Central in the 3:15pm Class A game Monday, which will be carried over on ESPN Lincoln.
In Class B, Waverly is the No. 8 seed and will take on top-seed and defending state champion Elkhorn North at 9am Tuesday, while last season’s runner-up and No. 4 seed Norris will play No. 5 seed York Tuesday at 10:45am. ESPN Lincoln will carry those two games.
Lincoln Lutheran is the top-seed in Class C1 and opens up the tournament Monday at the Devaney Center with a time to be determined against No. 8 seed BRLD. Malcolm comes in as the No. 7 seed and will square off with No. 2 North Bend Central.
Click the link below for the full bracket.
NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament Bracket