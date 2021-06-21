Several Busy Routes Affected By Construction

Lincoln, NE (June 21, 2021) South 40th Street will be closed to traffic between A Street and Randolph from Tuesday through next Monday for paving repairs. Access to homes will be maintained. This work is scheduled to be completed by Monday, June 28.
Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department emphasized that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
A Mile and a Half of the Homestead Trail is closed for an indefinite period, south of 25th and Martell Road, while a bridge is being replaced.
Traffic Delays Expected June 22 and 23 for Girder Transportation
Drivers should also expect delays Tuesday, June 22 and Wednesday, June 23, while concrete bridge girders are transported through Lincoln to the South Beltway Project. From 8 to 9 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m. each day, the Lincoln Police Department will escort three girder transport vehicles from North 63rd Street and Cornhusker Highway to 27th Street, then south to the project location near Saltillo Road.
Intersections along the route will be closed as transport vehicles pass through. Southbound travelers on 27th Street are encouraged to find an alternate route during these times.