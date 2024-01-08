Snow fall outside the KFOR studios in north Lincoln from February 2023. (File photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 8)–A snow emergency for the City of Lincoln will got into effect at 1pm Monday, according to Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.

A residential parking ban will go into effect, where parking will not be allowed on the even-numbered or north and east sides of a street, so snowplow crews can clear neighborhood streets.

A snow emergency parking ban also means that parking is not allowed on both sides of emergency snow routes, main arterials, school and bus routes.

For more information about winter weather parking details, go to lincoln.ne.gov/snow.