Snowplow Santa To Visit Lincoln

Lincoln, NE (December 9, 2021) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced that Snowplow Santa will deliver holiday cheer from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 18. This is the second year LTU has organized the event in partnership with Lincoln City Libraries and the Parks and Recreation Department.
Instead of a sleigh, Santa Claus will ride in an LTU snowplow, wave at residents along the route and make brief stops at five outdoor locations. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks during their visits with Santa.
“Our City team members want to make the holidays fun for adults and children who enjoy the excitement of seeing Santa Claus. This free and safe opportunity offers children a chance to visit Santa while social distancing. This is our way of giving back to our great community,” said Liz Elliott, Director of LTU.
Snowplow Santa stops are as follows:
The Snowplow Santa event may be canceled due to inclement weather. Residents may track Santa’s location on December 18 by using the snowplow tracker at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.