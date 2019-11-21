Southeast Community College Receives $500,000 Grant
Students in Southeast Community College’s 15-county service area will soon benefit from a half-million-dollar grant to help rural students better connect with learning resources through technology.
The United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Grant will benefit an estimated 305,000 rural Nebraskans through distance learning. Jill Sand, SCC’s dean of health sciences, said this will make access to healthcare education easier than ever before in southeast Nebraska.
“This grant makes a path to possible for students who otherwise have not considered a career in healthcare as an option in their community,” Sand said. “We are passionate about providing our rural and urban communities with compassionate, innovative and qualified workers in a time where healthcare is experiencing workforce shortages.”
The USDA is investing $42.5 million in 133 distance learning and telemedicine projects in 37 states and U.S. territories. These investments will benefit 5.4 million rural residents. Most state and local entities were eligible to apply.
