Standoff in North Lincoln Ends Peacefully With Man’s Arrest

The scene of the reported standoff near 24th and Dodge in north Lincoln on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (Coryelle Thomas/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 7)–A 29-year-old man wanted for allegedly violating parole was involved in standoff with Lincoln-Lancaster County Metro Fugitive Task Force, after a warrant was served at a north Lincoln apartment for about two hours before he was taken into custody just after 10:30am Monday.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says Trevaughn Brown was taken into custody without incident from the apartment near 24th and Dodge. He’s been known to have a violent criminal past and the possibility he was armed. According to LSO, Brown was known to have a weapon as recently as two months ago.

Brown’s refusal to come out initially prompted the task force to show up, which included the Tactical Response Unit with the new Bearcat armored vehicle and the Nebraska State Patrol’s drone was also in use.

The lockdown also prompted nearby Campbell Elementary School and a daycare to go into lockdown. Authorities say the school was secure. Both the school and daycare are back to normal operations.

According to LSO, Brown was on parole for first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.