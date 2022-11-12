STATE FOOTBALL: Colvert’s Running Game Helps Bennington In Win Over Waverly

BENNINGTON–(KFOR Nov. 11)–Nick Colvert appeared to have found a way to withstand the 20-degree temperature and brisk, crisp north winds that howled into Bennington High School’s football stadium on Friday night.

The senior running back led the Badger offense with 210-yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead Bennington to a 23-7 victory over Waverly in the semifinals of the Class B State Football Playoffs, in a game heard on KFOR.

The defending state champion Badgers (12-0) now play Omaha Gross (12-0) for the Class B state championship on Nov. 22 at Memorial Stadium.

Colvert broke free on the second play from scrimmage on a 76-yard touchdown run about 30 seconds into the game. He then scored his second touchdown with 11 seconds left before halftime on a two-yard run to give Bennington a 14-7 halftime lead.

Waverly (9-3) couldn’t convert on good field positioning in the first half, including from Bennington’s 39 and 31-yard lines. The Vikings did get a 12-yard touchdown run from running back Evan Kastens with 4:42 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 7.

Bennington added another touchdown, when quarterback Trey Bird found Jonathan Williams on a 20-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead at 20-7 in the third quarter. The Badgers added a 29-yard field goal from Vaughn Anderson for the game’s final score.

Click on the links below to listen to the game on-demand.

Waverly at Bennington 1st Half

Waverly at Bennington 2nd Half