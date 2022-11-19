STATE FOOTBALL: Parkview Christian Wins Class D6 State Championship Over Pawnee City

Surrounded by media members, the Parkview Christian football team celebrates their Class D6 state football championship victory Friday night, after defeating Pawnee City 50-25 at Cope Stadium in Kearney. (Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports)

KEARNEY–(KLMS Nov. 18)–After 23 seasons and eight trips to the State Football playoffs, Parkview Christian has finally captured gold.

The Patriots won the school’s first state football championship Friday night with a 50-25 victory over Pawnee City in the Class D6 title game at Cope Stadium on the University of Nebraska-Kearney campus.

Parkview Christian (11-1) saw progression from being an eight-man program that was 2-6 in 2019 to teaching the playoffs the past three seasons in the six-man ranks, culminating with Friday’s championship victory. It also marks the first time a Lincoln school has won a state football title since Lincoln Southeast won the Class A state championship in 2011.

Chandler Page, the Patriots senior running back, ran for 281 yards and two touchdowns and threw for another. He ran eight times on Parkview’s opening drive, which set up Brayden Bayliss’s two-yard touchdown run for an 8-0 lead.

Senior quarterback Elijah Colbert found tight end Brayden Ulrich on a 12-yard touchdown pass with 9:54 left in the second quarter for a 16-0 lead. Page later scored with just over four minutes left in the second quarter on a 9-yard touchdown run to extend Parkview’s lead to 22-0.

Pawnee City (9-3) responded on the next drive when quarterback Justin Pierce threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Andy Maloley to get on the scoreboard. Page then extended Parkview’s lead to 30-6 right before halftime with a 54-yard touchdown run.

The Patriots further extended the lead with six minutes to play in the third quarter when Colbert threw his second touchdown pass of the night on a 32-yard toss to Ulrich. Two-and-a-half minutes later, Pawnee City picked up their second touchdown of the night, on a 25-yard run from Maloley.

Parkview Christian’s third touchdown pass of the night came with 1:33 left in the third quarter, when Colbert pitched the ball to Page, who threw a one-yard jump pass to Bayless to extend the lead to 44-12.

Pawnee City responded with ten seconds left before the end of the quarter, when Pierce found Jett Farwell on a 41-yard touchdown pass.

The Patriots scored their final touchdown of the game with 5:44 left in the game, when Colbert found Jaxton Supencheck on a 17-yard touchdown pass. Maloley picked up a big gain and scored his third and final touchdown of the game on a 4-yard run just 17 seconds later.

Offensively, Parkview Christian had 397 yards of total offense, 326 of which were on the ground. Pawnee City had 251 yards of offense, 129 of that from rushing.

Click the links to hear the game On-Demand.

Class D6 State Championship-Parkview Christian vs. Pawnee City 1st Half

Class D6 State Championship-Parkview Christian vs. Pawnee City 2nd Half