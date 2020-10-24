State Football Playoff Brackets Released In Classes B, C1, C2 and Six Man
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 24)–Five more Lincoln area teams have reached the post-season of high school football, after playoff pairings in Classes B, C1, C2 and Six-Man were released on Saturday morning.
Games will get underway Friday, Oct. 30, according to the pairings released by the Nebraska School Activities Association.
Class B will feature No. 4 seed Norris hosting No. 13 Beatrice, while No. 6 Waverly will welcome in No. 11 Blair. In Class C1, Lincoln Christian is a No. 6 seed and will host No. 11 Gothenburg. Lincoln Lutheran makes the Class C2 playoff as a No. 16 seed against top-seed Fremont Bergan. In the Six-man bracket, Parkview Christian comes in as the No. 14 seed and will play at No. 3 and undefeated McCool Junction.
Below are links showing each bracket.
Class B
Class C1
Class C2
Six-Man