State Senator Criticizes Department Of Education Web Links

District 38 State Senator Dave Murman of Glenvil

Lincoln, NE (November 4, 2022) A member of the Nebraska Legislature is calling the State Department of Education out for what he says is promoting Sex Education.

Senator Dave Murman of Glenvil today released screen shots of a portion of the State Department of Education website that links to a page titled “National Sexuality Education Standards”.

Murman also criticized the department a month ago for linking to a page that on critical race theory. He said the Department lacks the authority to promote sex education standards, and said the page should be removed.

On Friday, Senator Murman said, “The Department of Education has been through this once before. The Department knows full well that it lacks the legal discretion to promote sex education standards. I call on the Department to remove, condemn, and apologize for promoting this material with state resources.”