Statewide Tornado Drill Set For Wednesday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 22)–Severe weather awareness week in Nebraska culminates with tornado safety on Wednesday, with a statewide tornado drill at Wednesday at 10am.
In addition to having a battery powered radio tuned to KFOR (tuned in at FM103.3 or 1240AM) or NOAA’s weather radio, Lancaster County Emergency Management Director Jim Davidsaver suggests having a first kid and survival kit and know where to go take shelter at home or work.
“If your home or office is on the ground floor without a basement, what options do you have readily available?” Davidsaver offered on KFOR’s Lincoln Live Wednesday morning. As for the workplace, Davidsaver added “is there someone on the premises that’s will take the lead to ensure that everyone is accounted for?”
If you have a basement, take shelter there in an area away from windows, glass doors and is enclosed, such as a closet. If no basement, go to an interior room or hallway that’s away from windows and glass doors. Have blankets and pillows with you to help protect you from flying debris. Also, getting under a sturdy table would offer proper protection.
Mobile homes should be abandoned and know where your storm shelter is, if you live in a mobile home park. At work, the lowest level of the office building away from windows offers protection from flying debris.
During the Wednesday drill, you’ll hear sirens sound, weather alert radios sound off and the Emergency Alert System override KFOR’s airwaves.
Have a first aid and survival kit, which includes a flashlight with fresh batteries or that’s been freshly charged. Same would apply to having cellphone. Also, any necessary paperwork, food and water that can last you for at least 72 hours, along with medications.
Wear shoes when you take shelter, in case your home or business suffers damage, so that you don’t injure your feet on broken glass, loose debris or nails.
When severe weather strikes, KFOR and the rest of the AlphaMedia Lincoln radio cluster will provide you the latest information on storm development and movement this spring and summer.