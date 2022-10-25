Stolen Vehicle From Downtown Lincoln Stopped Near Waco

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 25)–Deputies in Seward County arrested a 30-year-old woman early Monday morning, about a half-hour she allegedly stole a car left running and unlocked in downtown Lincoln.

According to Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer, the victim, a 41-year-old man, was walking into the Hurts Donut near 10th and “P” Street when he saw Kayla Steele watching his car and walking away from him. The victim looked out of the window from the donut shop and apparently saw Steele get into his car, where he chased after her before she drove away.

The victim accidentally left his cellphone in the car and tracking device was activated, which helped authorities track the vehicle down. With the help of the Nebraska State Patrol, Seward County deputies stopped the vehicle just outside of Waco.

Steele was arrested and put in jail.