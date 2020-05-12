Street Outreach Against Sex Trafficking is Vital During COVID-19 Pandemic
(KFOR NEWS May 12, 2020) I’ve Got a Name, a Lincoln non-profit organization dedicated to eradicating sex trafficking in Nebraska, faces increased demand for its services because of COVID-19.
With the closing of businesses and the loss of work for many, Paul Yates, Executive Director, and Megan Johnson-Cook, Street Outreach Director, fear victims will desperately be tempted to re-enter the trade, or women may feel selling themselves is the only option to make money and care for their families. Sex trafficking doesn’t abide by recommendations to social distance or stay home. In fact, most traffickers exploit the fear of the unknown, leaving those who are vulnerable to trafficking even more vulnerable now. More women and girls become isolated, fearful, and in need of options.
“I fear I won’t be able to effectively respond to more women who desperately need my help,” Johnson-Cook shared. Our street outreach is personal. It’s real, building trusting relationships person to person. We are on the streets for the girls, fighting for them to have a better life.”
I’ve Got a Name is participating with the Lincoln Community Foundation’s-Give to Lincoln Campaign. “Funds we raise from Give to Lincoln are vital to our street outreach” Johnson-Cook explained. We need it more now than ever before. Traffickers will remain determined to “sell their products.” We must remain determined to end it!”
From now until May 28, donors can give online to I’ve Got a Name at GiveToLincoln.com. Every donation is matched and will help to protect, love, and rescue girls in Lincoln.
About I’ve Got a Name I’ve Got a Name exists to put an end to sex trafficking in Nebraska by generating awareness of the problem and organizing action against it. Our Street Outreach provides personal one-on-one help for the vulnerable, victims and survivors of sex trafficking.
To request Yates to speak at your business or organization, email paul@ivegotaname.org or visit www.ivegotaname.org.
