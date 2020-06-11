Suspect in Lincoln Murder Back in Lincoln
Ryan Long (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
(KFOR NEWS June 11, 2020) 30 year old murder suspect, Ryan Long, who was arrested in Florida on May 27, has been extradited back to Lancaster County to face murder charges for allegedly killing Michael Whitemagpie on May 23rd. Lancaster County Jail records show Long was processed into jail on Wednesday for 1st-degree murder.
Early in the morning on May 23th , officers found Whitemagpie shot in an off North 33rd Street, between “S” and “T” streets. Life-saving efforts by his friends and first responders were unsuccessful.
LPD said Long and Whitemagpie have known each other for years. Our partner, 10/11 NOW, reports Long has a lengthy criminal record. In January 2020, he was accused of shooting a 20-year-old woman in the thigh after a disagreement. He was given a $100,000 bond and was out of jail less than a week later. Police believe he committed that shooting while out on bond for another felony accusation. Long was arrested in November 2019, accused of robbing a man in October in the parking lot of The Office Gentleman’s Club.
On the day Long was arrested, investigators said Long was stopped by police in Florida for a seat belt violation while sitting as a passenger in the car. LPD said there were other factors that eventually lead officers to ask his name and after searching his information they learned he had an arrest warrant. During the search, Florida law enforcement found a .9mm handgun
Investigators are still working to determine why Long was in Florida, as well as the timeline and the motive for Whitemagpie’s shooting death. LPD doesn’t believe the person Long was with in Florida was involved in the murder.
