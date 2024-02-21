Suspects Identified in Northeast Nebraska Double-Homicide

BLOOMFIELD–(KFOR Feb. 21)– There’s new information regarding a double-homicide Tuesday morning that happened Tuesday morning in the northeast Nebraska community of Bloomfield, about three hours north of Lincoln.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a release to KFOR News that two people of interest, 25-year-old Alias Reed of Bloomfield and his girlfriend, 27-year-old Kaylyne Sweazy, were arrested. Reed is facing two counts of first-degree murder and Sweazy for tampering with evidence.

The shooting happened inside a bowling alley in Bloomfield, where an altercation happened between Reed and the two victims. Both men died after suffering apparent gunshot wounds. There is no ongoing threat to the public. Authorities are expected to hold a news conference late Wednesday morning.