Tada Productions to Begin Outside Performances
Tada Productions was shut down after their first performance of their 20th season because of COVID-19. After weeks of planning they’re bringing the shows outside, reports our media partner 10/11 Now.
“We had to find a way to connect with our audiences and do so wisely and safely, and we created this outdoor performance called TadaStock… an outdoor celebration,” said Bob Rook.
Tadastock will feature more than 20 singing acts. Organizers said it’s family friendly, ranging from Broadway to Bohemian Rhapsody to the Eagles. The goal is to connect with the community again.
Several safety measures are being taken for those concerned about going to such an event.
“All they have to do is pull out their phone..” Rook said. “There will be no passing of tickets. We have MC’s so there are no programs and we will ask them to wear a mask until they get to their tables then they can take them off.”
Tickets are $15 for the two-hour show. Organizers said even though there is a pandemic, the show must go on. Tickets can be bough here.
READ MORE: CSG Opening Ceremonies Set For Friday