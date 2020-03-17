Tax Filling Extension Approved
Tax return check on 1040 form background
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has announced a filing extension allowing individuals to defer payment of up to $1 million and corporations up to $10 million, without interest or penalties for 90 days.
“We encourage those Americans who can file their taxes to continue to file their taxes on April 15th because for many Americans, you will get tax refunds,” said Mnuchin. “We don’t want you to lose out on those tax refund.”
Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse commented saying “this breathing room is great news for a lot of families and small businesses. The President made the right call.”
