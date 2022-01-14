Teen Accused of Threatening People With Gun At Lincoln Restaurant

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 14)–A Lincoln teen is accused of terrorisic threats, having a gun, along with marijuana, after allegedly pointing a gun at the drive-thru window of a north Lincoln restaurant.
Police Sgt. Chris Vigil says on Tuesday evening around 6:30pm, someone saw a car in the drive-thru of the Taco John’s near 27th and Cornhusker yelling at and threatening an employee. The driver, a 16-year-old, pointed a gun through the drive-thru window and then ran inside the restaurant with someone else, who had been riding in the car. Both suspects left before police showed up.
Sgt. Vigil says officers were told that the driver was an ex-boyfriend of a 15-year-old employee and the suspect had a cellphone, not a gun. About a half-hour later, police got a report that two people in the restaurant had been threatened with a gun by the 16-year-old. The teen was gone before officers arrived back to the restaurant.
Then on Wednesday afternoon, through the investigation officers found the 16-year-old suspect and the car near 16th and “B” Street. Police had probable cause and a search of the car found a loaded .380 pistol in the glovebox with ammunition and 2.3 grams of marijuana were also found in the car.
The teen was referred for the threats, having the gun and marijuana, but also was arrested for unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon.