Teen Inside SW Lincoln Park After Hours Leads Deputies On Chase

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 20)–An 18-year-old was seen inside Wilderness Park after hours on Friday night and led Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says at 14th and Saltillo Road, the chase was called off because speeds were too high. Houchin says through the license plate number, deputies arrived at the home of the owner, who said his son had taken the car.

The 18-year-old later walked up to the house and admitted to the deputy he drove off because he didn’t want to get a ticket. The teen was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest and failure to signal.