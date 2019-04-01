Teens Arrested Following Sunday Pursuit South of Lincoln

LINCOLN–(News Release April 1)–Three teens have been arrested, after a pursuit late Sunday afternoon on Highway 77 in southern Lancaster County.

The Nebraska State Patrol says two of the three arrested are juveniles and are suspected of shooting BBs at bike riders. It was around 4pm Sunday, when a trooper saw an SUV going 100 mph on Highway 77 north of Princeton. A traffic stop was attempted, but the SUV took off and a pursuit ensued.

The chase continued on county roads, through Hickman, and eventually crashed into a ditch near 120th and Highway 2, according to the State Patrol.

One suspect fled on foot and was apprehended by a trooper. Two others remained with the vehicle and were taken into custody by another trooper. One of the juveniles, a female, 17, of Lincoln, fainted while in the trooper’s patrol unit and was then transported by ambulance to Bryan Medical Center West Campus.

After being medically cleared, she and a male juvenile, 16, of Lincoln, were lodged in the Lancaster County Youth Services Center. The third suspect, Steven Schroeder, 19, of Lincoln, was arrested and lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

The SUV apparently was stolen from Lincoln on Sunday. A search of the vehicle revealed two BB guns and marijuana. It is believed that the BB guns were used to shoot at bike riders on Highway 77 before the pursuit began.

All three suspects were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, felony flight to avoid arrest, possession with intent to deliver, willful reckless driving, and speeding. Additional charges may be added pending further investigation.

NSP is asking any cyclist who may have witnessed this or was a victim of this act to call the NSP Troop H Patrol Office at 402-471-4680.