Teens Captured By LPD In Stolen Vehicle Cases

Jayden Nyhoff (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 8)–Four teens have been referred or arrested regarding at least two auto thefts in two different Lincoln neighborhoods.

Lincoln Police say officers were called to the area of 54th and Madison about an auto theft, where a 19-year-old woman was contacted and said her SUV was taken from a parking lot on the Nebraska Wesleyan University campus. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside.

Then shortly after 2am Wednesday, the officer working the theft case drove by the Kwik Shop at 48th and Madison and saw the SUV that had been reported missing. The officer pulled into the lot and confirmed the license plate fit the one of the missing vehicle. As the cruiser pulled up behind the SUV, two people ran from it and two stayed inside.

During the investigation, police found out there was a stolen vehicle at 50th and Madison that had been taken last Thursday from the area of 40th and “A” Street.

Police referred three juveniles, two 16 year olds and a 14-year-old, to the Youth Assessment Center and Cedars respectively. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Jayden Nyhoff was arrested for theft by unlawful taking.