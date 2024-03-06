Theft and Larceny Cases Highlight This Week’s Crime Stoppers Report

A still shot from security video taken from a neighbor’s home in the area of 27th and Rokeby Road, where a construction trailer was stolen on Feb. 19, 2024 and found five days later near 40th and Rokeby Road. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police and Crime Stoppers)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 6)–A theft from February 3rd at a kitchen remodeling business near 56th and Nebraska Parkway is one of two stories that are part of this week’s Crime Stoppers report.

According to LPD forensics technician Becky Keller, someone showed up in a Lincoln Navigator, broke out windows to two vans, stealing nearly $3,500 worth of tools. Meanwhile, in another case from February 19, a construction trailer was stolen from a home under construction near 27th and Rokeby Road. Footage from a neighbor’s security system showed the trailer being hauled off by a light-colored Jeep Gladiator.

The trailer was later found on February 23 near 40th and Rokeby Road. The lock on it was broken, but nothing of value was missing. Call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com, if you have information on both cases.