THREE SCHOOLS EACH WIN A BRAND NEW $100K DON’T QUIT!® FITNESS CENTER

(Lincoln, NE) May 16, 2022 – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced the three Nebraska schools that were selected to each receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Gothenburg School in Gothenburg, Johnson County Central Middle School in Cook and Millard North Middle School in Omaha as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit. This year, the NFGFC program will have gifted fitness centers to 40 states and the foundation plans to reach all 50 states in the coming years.
“I’m proud of every school in Nebraska that participated in the DON’T QUIT! Campaign,” said Governor Pete Ricketts. “Congratulations to the winning schools. I look forward to the debut of your new fitness centers in the coming months!”
“We had a tremendous response from schools throughout the great state of Nebraska. None of this would have been possible without the incredible support of Governor Pete Ricketts, who helped make this campaign a huge success by putting the health and well-being of Nebraska’s kids first,” said Jake Steinfeld. “These three schools really embodied our mission of building a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world. I’m thrilled to announce that Gothenburg School, Johnson County Central Middle School, and Millard North Middle School are all being awarded brand new $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers. Congratulations to all, we look forward to visiting these three schools during our ribbon cutting ceremonies this fall!”
Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. My Fitness Store Commercial provides all the fitness equipment. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.