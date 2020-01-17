      Weather Alert

Thursday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Jan 17, 2020 @ 9:11am

Boys

Lincoln Southwest 83, Fremont 45

Bellevue West 74, Lincoln Pius X 56

Omaha Central 65, Lincoln East 49

Bennington 59, Waverly 51

Norris 70, Ralston 35

College View Academy 54, Hampton 31

Fairbury 40, Wilber-Clatonia 34

Gretna 73, Grand Island 41

Millard North 73, Papillion-LaVista 48

Millard South 56, Omaha Creighton Prep 55

Omaha Burke 60, Omaha Northwest 59

Omaha Skutt Catholic 61, Blair 33

Omaha South 73, Elkhorn South 39

Papillion-LaVista South 68, Omaha North 51

Wahoo 68, Platteview 61

MUDECAS Tournament

A Division

Semifinal

Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Tri County 44

Palmyra 63, Parkview Christian 47

Girls

Lincoln Christian 57, Louisville 20

Lincoln East 59, Omaha Central 47

Lincoln Pius X 74, Bellevue West 43

Lincoln Southwest 42, Fremont 40

Bennington 65, Waverly 25

Hampton 59, College View Academy 43

Blair 55, Omaha Skutt Catholic 51

Bellevue East 51, Omaha Bryan 25

Elkhorn South def. Omaha South, forfeit

Gretna 56, Grand Island 40

Mead 65, Boys Town 35

Millard South 73, Omaha Marian 38

Millard West 58, Omaha Benson 41

North Bend Central 65, Wayne 30

Omaha Mercy 63, Omaha Gross Catholic 43

Omaha Northwest 85, Omaha Burke 83

Omaha Roncalli 61, Plattsmouth 48

Papillion-LaVista 51, Millard North 49

Wahoo 47, Platteview 31

Weeping Water 58, Fort Calhoun 23