Time To Register Kindergarten Kids

If you have a child turning five years old before July 31, it’s time to enroll them for kindergarten at Lincoln Public Schools. Parents of children who will start kindergarten in August 2019 can register their child online at lps.org by clicking on the red “Enroll Your Student” button. Here they will find all the information necessary for enrolling their child, the required documents needed and answers to frequently asked questions. Parents are asked to complete the enrollment before May 15, 2019.

For children who turn five between August 1 and October 15, parents may request an assessment for their child to receive a waiver to attend school early. That information is also located on the kindergarten enrollment page.

All questions about kindergarten registration should be directed to the child’s attendance area school.

