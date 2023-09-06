Towing Company Owner Arrested Following Standoff In Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 6)–Around 8:00 AM Wednesday, Members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force were attempting to track down 44-year-old Jeremie Garrison who had two felony warrants for false imprisonment and terroristic threats.

According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, task force members had information that Garrison was at his business, Always Towing located near 57th and Fletcher. Police arrived and quickly found Garrison who ran inside a building and refused to come out. Police believed Garrison had a weapon with him which led to hours of negotiations.

A short time later, Garrison attempted to escape by driving his black dodge charger through a garage door but he crashed into a police vehicle, and ran back inside.

At 10:44 AM, Garrison came out of the building and was placed into custody without incident. Garrison was taken to the adult jail where he was lodged on his warrants.

Chief Deputy Houchin says Garrison might face other charges at a later time. The investigation is ongoing.