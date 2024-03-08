Traffic Stop Early Friday in Waverly Leads to Drug Bust

WAVERLY–(KFOR Mar. 8)–Two people are in jail, after a traffic stop early Friday morning in Waverly led to the seizure of meth, other drugs and cash.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Captain John Vik says deputies pulled over an unregistered vehicle near 138th and Guildford, where a search of the vehicle later found needles that later tested positive for meth. A large amount of cash, 432 grams of meth, vials of suspected LSD and 32 oxycodone pills were found.

Vik says 31-year-old Elijah Good of Omaha and 24-year-old Ricki Polak (of Lincoln were arrested on suspicion of possessing meth with intent to deliver.