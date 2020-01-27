Traffic Stop Leads To Four Arrests For Drugs, Gun and Cash
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 27)–Four people from Ohio are in jail here in Nebraska, after Lincoln Police found pot, THC shatter, liquid, a gun and cash during a traffic stop last Friday morning along Interstate 80 near the Lincoln Airport.
Investigators say an officer smelled marijuana coming from the van, where the driver admitted there was a small amount. But officers found crates and boxes in the back of the van with 30 gallons of THC liquid, 2,600 cartridges, 30 pounds of marijuana, 79 grams of shatter, a .40 caliber gun and $2,000 cash.
The van had been stopped for several traffic violations.
Arrested were 26-year-old Matthew McGee, 19-year-old Richard V Cicanese, and 20-year-old Alex M Burtch were all arrested for possess marijuana with intent to deliver, possess THC concentrate with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Police also arrested 33-year-old Anthony M Cooper for possess marijuana with intent to deliver, possess THC concentrate with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp, and possess firearm during commission of a felony.