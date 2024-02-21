Traffic Stop Leads to Fourth DUI Arrest for Waverly Man

WAVERLY–(KFOR Feb. 21)–A traffic stop early Tuesday morning in Waverly leads to the arrest of a 37-year-old man for his fourth DUI offense since 2011.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says a truck was pulled over by a deputy, who was aware that the driver, Zachary Collier, had a warrant out for his arrest for driving under suspension. Houchin says the deputy could smell alcohol on Collier, who later failed a test where his eyes couldn’t follow a pen moving back and forth in front of him, but refused all other tests, including a preliminary breath test. After he was taken to jail, Collier had a breath test done and was tested at .127.

Collier had been cited three previous times for DUI, most recently this past December. He was also cited for felony ignition interlock violation, driving under revocation and refusing a preliminary breath test.