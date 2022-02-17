TSCI Staff Member Injured in Assault

(KFOR NEWS February 17, 2022) An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) assaulted a staff member on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, resulting in a serious* injury.
The assault occurred yesterday afternoon inside an office. The staff member was interviewing the inmate about a recent infraction, when the inmate suddenly moved toward him, and began punching him in the head and face. A second staff member, who was also in the office, secured the inmate. The injured staff member was treated at the hospital for a broken nose.
An investigation of the incident has been launched. Findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.
*Assaults with serious injury: A serious injury requires urgent and immediate medical treatment and restricts the person’s usual activity. Medical treatment should be more extensive than mere first aid, such as the application of bandages to wounds. It might include stitches, use of Dermabond or other topical adhesive, setting of broken bones, treatment of concussion, loss of consciousness, etc.
READ MORE: Lancaster County Board Awards $15 Million To Local Nonprofits