Tuesday Evening Crash Claims Lincoln Man’s Life
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 5)–A 31-year-old Lincoln man died, after his car hit a risen concrete structure early Tuesday evening in the 5200 block of Cornhusker Highway.
Police say witnesses saw a car come out of the Deluxe Inn parking lot, cross over the median of Cornhusker Highway and hit the concrete structure. Officers say Warren Zwiebel was unresponsive and taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police are investigating what caused the crash, but it’s possible a medical episode may have happened.