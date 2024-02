Boys

Lincoln Southeast at Columbus

Gretna at Lincoln East

Waverly at Lincoln Northwest

Blair at Norris

Girls

Lincoln Southeast at Columbus

Waverly at Lincoln Northwest

Blair at Norris

C1 Subdistrict 2

Lincoln Christian vs. Ashland-Greenwood

Raymond Central vs. Malcolm

C1 Subdistrict 3

Milford vs. Fillmore Central

Fairbury vs. Centennial

D1 Subdistrict 1

Johnson-Brock vs. Lincoln Lutheran

Diller-Odell vs. Dorchester