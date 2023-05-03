Tuesday’s Lincoln City General Election Results

Results from the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office will be available after polls close at 8pm Tuesday. Ballots from early voters turned into the Election Office through Monday will be posted first when the results are first released after the polls close. Then the polling location ballots will be tabulated with the first numbers involving those returns will be posted during the 9pm hour. Early voting ballots received by mail or in the dropbox Tuesday will be counted on Wednesday, May 3.

Click the link to see the election results.

Lincoln City General Election-May 2, 2023