Two Crashes In East Lincoln Just Blocks, Hours Apart From Each Other

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 25)–A 27-year-old man is in jail, after he fled from a traffic crash in east Lincoln late Monday night.

Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News Alfie Hatcher was arrested for crashing his speeding vehicle into a tree at 56th and “N”, after reaching speeds of 70 to 75 miles an hour on 56th near Vine Street. Officers pulled back, but the vehicle spun out and hit the tree.

Captain Hubka says Hatcher ran away, but apparently got a ride to 1st and Superior where he was arrested for avoiding arrest and reckless driving.

Another high speed crash happened just after 4am Tuesday at 56th and J Street. A 45 year old female driver lost control and hit a house. Officers suspect the woman had been drinking. She went to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and a blood alcohol test.

Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Tuesday morning said the damage to home is estimated at $30,000. No one in the home was hurt.