Two Men Arrested For Arson Cases In NE Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 27)–Two men were arrested Monday afternoon in connection to several arson cases from late May and early June in northeast Lincoln, involving Molotov cocktails.
Lincoln Police on Tuesday said they tracked down and arrested 21-year-old Tyler Belk for three counts of aid and abet arson. The second suspect, 23-year-old Brandon Grady, was already in jail for an unrelated charge and was arrested for one count of aid and abet arson.
According to police, investigators reviewed security video from three crime scenes, which included Huntington Elementary School, Lincoln Northeast High School and the Lincoln Police Northeast Team Station at 49th and Huntington. It showed a light-colored Honda car with a dark hood. That vehicle belongs to Belk.
Police interviewed several witnesses through the course of the investigation and it was determined that Belk made the Molotov cocktails at his home the night of May 31 and identified the places he was planning to hit. Police identified Belk as the driver and the person throwing the Molotov cocktails and damaging windows.
Grady was identified as the person for throwing the cocktail at Huntington Elementary School, shortly before 11:30pm on May 31. A police cruiser at the Northeast team police station and Northeast High School were hit between 3:15am and 3:30am on June 1. Total damage amounts were around $5,800 in all three incidents.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and if you have any information this case, call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.