Two of 12 Vehicles Vandalized In Near South Area Left With Racial and Derogatory Slurs, Symbols

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 30)–Lincoln Police are investigating a string of car vandalism cases that happened between Monday night and Tuesday morning in the area of 13th and “B”, where 12 cars were hit with red spray paint, where two vehicles had swastikas, derogatory and racial slurs on them.
Police say the vandalism left about $1,200 in damage and officers are working with neighbors to get more information. Investigators say the cars were not targeted and looks to be a random act.
Any information about this vandalism case can be provided to police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.