Two-Phase Improvement Project Continues Along North 48th Street

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 7)–A long section of 48th Street in north Lincoln will continue to have work and improvements done, as part of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities two-phase project.

Beginning Tuesday, 48th from Leighton to Madison will be completely closed for the second and final phase of the project, which includes replacing a water main and repaving the road. This is part of North 48th Street from Leighton Avenue to Superior Street. Phase One of the this project is set to be completed by the middle of September, according to LTU’s list of road closures on their website.

LTU says the water main work is set to be completed by late fall, with the paving project continuing into the early part of the winter months.

LTU added that reconstruction of the traffic signal at 48th & Cornhusker is also part of the entire project. They say that is set to wrap up right before the Labor Day weekend.